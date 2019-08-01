MILTON-FREEWATER — The city of Milton-Freewater closed its public pool this week for the rest of summer.
City manager Linda Hall in an announcement reported the pool at the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center needs emergency repairs and is unsafe.
“While this was not an easy choice to make, we are confident it is the only responsible option,” according to Hall. “We take the safety of our staff and patrons very seriously and despite many attempts at a resolution, we were unable to resolve the issues with the cloudy water.”
The murky water hampers the ability of lifeguards to spot swimmers who are in trouble or could drown, Hall continued, and as disappointing as the closure is, safety has to come first.
The city also is offering refunds for swim lessons and season pass holders. For more information, contact Milton-Freewater City Hall at 541-938-5531.
