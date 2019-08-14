MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Public Works Department begins sealing road cracks Monday from Southeast 15th Avenue south to Key Boulevard.
The department in a news release stated it was imperative residents do not blow lawn clippings or other debris on the street to assist in expediting the process. The department addressed other considerations as well.
“During the crack sealing of your street you may not have direct driving access to your home or business to allow for worker safety and maintenance,” according to the news release. “If you will need access to your vehicle during this time it may be best to park on other neighboring streets temporarily. Active maintenance areas will be clearly marked a business day in advance.”
Department staff will conduct the maintenance work between 6:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on regular work days through Sept. 6.
Garbage collection will remain its regular schedule during the project, so residents need to have their containers out by 6 a.m. on collection days. City crews will reposition cans as needed, according to the department, to ensure residents receive service as long as containers are out.
If residents have questions, they can call the Public Works Department at 541-938-8270, 541-938-8272 or 541-938-8274.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.