MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater’s largest housing development in years breaks ground on Friday.
Developer Barry Weis, of Milton-Freewater, said the area spans 176 acres in all and the first phase offers 72 lots. He called the site of future homes a boon for community.
His company, Legacy Land Development, is holding an open house for the public to celebrate the event at noon on Key Boulevard one block south of Sykes Boulevard.
