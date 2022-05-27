MILTON-FREEWATER — Oregon Heritage has awarded the Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance a $200,000 grant to rehabilitate two vacant properties — a bakery and coffee shop at 620 N. Main St. and for interior renovation and roof repair of 514 N. Main.
Both properties are in an area with some of the highest vacancy rates in MFDA’s Main Street District, covering South Main, Broadway Avenue and North Main. The Downtown Alliance hopes these property improvements may bring in new businesses to occupy vacant properties and create a vibrant retail district. The area can support the needs of the community and generate more foot traffic to established businesses in the district.
"I was really excited when we were notified of the award," said Julie Culjak, MFDA executive director. "I got out of my chair and jumped and hollered. Luckily I was alone in the shop at the time."
Culjak co-owns Three Divas Beads.
"I want to thank the two property owners who applied," Culjak added. "The grants require matching funds. Our 2019 survey found that a bakery and coffee shop were high on the public's wish list. The remodeled building's present physical therapy and massage clients will soon be attracted to by the smell of bread baking and coffee making."
Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department, awarded 28 matching grants worth $5 million to Oregon Main Street Network organizations across the state for building projects that encourage economic revitalization, according to a press release from state parks. Projects range from facade improvement to basic facilities and housing, with awards from $23,850 to $200,000. The department funded applications that could best stimulate private investment and local economic development, while fitting the community’s needs and long-range plan for downtown vitality.
Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance reported its revitalization project is among 10 in Oregon aiming to bring long vacant buildings in their Main Street districts back into use. Other grant projects are new or improved housing, refurbishing properties to support local businesses, roof and electrical improvements to commercial locations, repairing historic theaters and restoring premises destroyed by fire.
The grant program, created by 2015 Legislature, was placed within the Oregon State Historic Preservation Office. According to the state parks department, legislation established a permanent fund for the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant, and provided initial monies from the sale of lottery bonds. The Legislature included the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant in the lottery bond package approved in 2021. An additional grant round is slated to occur in 2023. The funds must be used to award grants to participating Oregon Main Street Network organizations to acquire, rehabilitate or construct buildings to facilitate community revitalization.
The program also requires that at least 50% of the funds go to rural communities as defined in the bill.
Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance and Milton-Freewater Area Chamber of Commerce in November last year joined forces to form the Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance, which seeks to create a vibrant and prosperous Milton-Freewater where everyone benefits. According to the MFDA, receiving this grant for the renovation of properties on Main Street is a major step towards achieving the MFCDA’s goals.
Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance also reported it has 11 applicants for its director position. The search closed on Monday. The first round of interviews to winnow down applicants is June 8 to 10.
