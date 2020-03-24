MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred at Neighborhood Groceries on Northwest Eighth Street Monday night.
According to Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer, a man entered the store around 8:36 p.m. brandishing a firearm and demanding money. He took about $600 from the cash register and left the store. It's unknown if the suspect fled on foot or by vehicle.
No one was injured in the robbery.
The suspect is described as a male, probably Caucasian, who is at least 6 feet tall and weighs about 180 to 200 pounds. The man was last seen wearing a blue sweater, gray pants and a black beanie.
