"This Is Us" was the theme for the 2019 Milton-Freewater Chamber of Commerce’s 71st annual awards.
A shocked Julie Culjak was introduced as Woman of the Year by last year's recipient, Jean Ann Mitchell, Friday at the Community Building. Culjak has served on the Chamber of Commerce board and as president and on numerous committees.
"Serve is her middle name, she really can't say no," Mitchell said. "She makes others feel not only accepted but valued.”
Culjak is involved with making things happen on North Main, such as Thursdays Rock, Christmas Magic and contributing to the Arts Portal Gallery. She humbly thanked everyone and said it had just been a roller coaster ride of fun.
"When I was little, I always had a dream of winning an Oscar; well, this is even better,” she said.
Man of the Year went to Rob Clark, superintendent of the Milton-Freewater Unified School District. Sam Tucker, last year's winner, described him as Superman.
"(Clark) performs Herculean efforts to turn this town around," Tucker said. “Within days of coming to town he knew our names. He knows his job. He knows his purpose, and … just gets it done."
Tucker credited Clark with helping pass a bond for a new school and other district improvements. Clark also made sure the general contractor hired local and that students could job shadow.
He is in Rotary, where he has been president, the MF Downtown Alliance and is pushing development in South Main.
"Linda and I are proud parents and our kids are extremely successful because of the teachers and coaches they've had through the years."
Junior Citizen went to Lora Zink. She has put her exemplary leadership skills to work for CDP, the chamber, MFDA, Rotary, and has taken leadership roles on several community event committees. Zink was the committee chair of the highly successful GO Week, which celebrated completion of the new school.
Agriculturist was Randy Kessler. In 1961, at 9 years old, Kessler started with a 4-H heifer and turned it into his life’s vocation. In high school, he earned the FFA State Farmer Degree and the prestigious FFA American Farmer Degree.
Along with one of the Northwest's elite registered Angus herds of 450 mother cows, Kessler runs a dryland wheat and irrigated alfalfa operation. Every February, people from across the Pacific Northwest come to purchase bulls at his sale. He is heavily involved in 4-H and FFA programs and described as a man who would do anything for his family and neighbors.
Don Jackson Excavating was Business of the Year. It was noted that Don and Jennifer Jackson want to do whatever they can to improve the community. When the city pool needed repaired, the company fixed it free of charge. The school district said the new school went up as quickly as it did because of how fast the ground was put in place.
"We never waited on Don and his crew, not once, and that pushed others," said Aaron Duff.
Jennifer Hammer was honored as Educator of the Year. She was praised as going beyond her teaching duties, providing emotional support to students going through a hard time and giving reluctant learners "tough love" that is both motivating and heartfelt.
As supervisor of the Key Club, she helps her students with a Friday food bag program so students won't go hungry on the weekend, along with many student-led service projects.
The Golden Pioneer is presented to a retired person who continues to be involved in making the community a better place. Susan Dohrmann is a dedicated volunteer in many organizations and passing on love of community to the next generation.
Sydney Earls and Megan Norton won Youth of the Year.
Earls serves on multiple committees, is a peer mentor, ASB officer, National Honor Society member, and representative to the school board. She worked to donate essential needs for struggling veterans and organized fundraisers for children's Christmas gifts.
Norton, Mac-Hi’s Key Club president, has contributed nearly 200 hours of community service. She started the Breakfast with Santa fundraiser, allowing the club to help a family whose home was damaged by fire and a student with medical bills. She also applied for three grants that helped fund hygiene bags for the homeless and blankets for hospital patients.
