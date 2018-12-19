MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater firefighters extinguished a house fire Tuesday, but the home is a total loss.
The Milton-Freewater Fire Department answered the call-out at 12:18 p.m. for the fire at 618 S. Columbia St. Chief Shane Garner said three engines and a ladder truck responded, along with crews and equipment from the Milton-Freewater Rural Fire Department.
They found the two-story home “30 percent involved upon arrival,” he said, and the three occupants were safe. One, however, suffered a minor scrape and received treatment at the scene.
Crews doused the blaze within an hour, Garner said, while mop-up took several hours due to the amount of damage to the home.
“The entire structure was weakened and made accessing some areas difficult and in some cases impossible,” he said.
Garner also reported the home was a total loss and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
