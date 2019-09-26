MILTON-FREEWATER — A juvenile was cited Wednesday afternoon after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a building in Milton-Freewater.
Police said the owner of Sam’s Stop & Shop reported the incident shortly after 5 p.m., after the vehicle crashed into the building. Police said the driver of the vehicle stepped on the accelerator instead of the brake. The car jumped the parking curb outside the building at a low speed, and no injuries occurred when it crashed into the building. Police said they’d been told the damage to the building was “lots,” but that no dollar amount had yet been announced.
The juvenile was cited for driving without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.