MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater man was arrested on four felony charges early Saturday morning after he tried to run from police.
Michael James Metcalfe, 19, was arrested and charged with one count each of unlawful possession of meth and heroin, along with possession of a prohibited firearm and violation of probation.
According to an email release from Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer, an officer first saw Metcalfe riding a bicycle shortly after 1:45 a.m. on Miller Street and knew there was a felony probation violation warrant for his arrest.
Metcalfe took off on foot when the officer attempted to contact him, the email said, and another officer assisted in chasing after him in a vehicle.
Metcalfe refused to stop when given verbal commands, Boedigheimer wrote, and an officer deployed a taser that missed. The chase ended in the yard of the home at 408 North Elizabeth St., where Metcalfe resisted arrest. Non-lethal force was used to overcome Metcalfe's resistance, according to the email.
While searching Metcalfe after handcuffing him, officers found illegal narcotics, a black BB pistol, and "what appeared to be a firearms silencer," the email said.
Metcalfe was also charged with second-degree criminal mischief (vandalism), two counts of third-degree escape, two counts of resisting arrest and another of interfering with a peace officer.
According to court documents, Metcalfe previously pleaded guilty on Nov. 12 to first-degree theft, a felony, for stealing a firearm and for unlawful possession of a firearm.
Metcalfe is currently lodged in the Umatilla County Jail with a bail of $80,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.