PENDLETON — A jury convicted Leman Louis Bledsoe of Milton-Freewater of manslaughter and more for killing a highway construction flagger in 2018.
The trial began Monday at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton. State court records show the jury delivered the verdict on Thursday afternoon. The jury found the 77-year-old Bledsoe guilty of eight counts, including first-degree manslaughter, hit-and-run involving an injured person and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
District Attorney Dan Primus credited deputy prosecutor Daniel Pachico with his diligence in handling the case. And while the outcome favored the state, Primus said the verdict really is about the victims.
Bledsoe the night of Aug. 15, 2018, drove drunk through a construction zone on Highway 11 near Weston, collided with a vehicle and then struck flagger Tyresa Monaghan, 49, of Kennewick. She died at the scene.
Bledsoe’s defense team prevailed on one count. Primus explained the court granted the defense a request to acquit on the charge of reckless endangerment of highway workers, a class A misdemeanor. Primus said that was due to “a scrivener’s error” in preparing the charge.
Obtaining guilty verdicts for the charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter, however, was significant, Primus said, and now his team goes to work preparing its recommendation for Bledsoe’s sentencing on Sept. 5.
Until then, Bledsoe remains in the county jail in Pendleton.
