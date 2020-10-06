HOOD RIVER — A Milton-Freewater man was killed Sunday, Oct. 4, in a motorcycle accident on Interstate 84, according to a Oregon State Police press release.
Police said Jose Antonio Gutierrez, 40, was eastbound on I-84 near milepost 64 when the rear tire of his Harley-Davidson FXS motorcycle seized, causing the bike to crash.
Gutierrez was transported by Life Flight to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland where he died the following day.
OSP was assisted by the Hood River Police Department and Hood River Fire and Rescue.
