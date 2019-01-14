The prosecution of Leman Bledsoe of Milton-Freewater for manslaughter is on hold pending a psychological evaluation.
Umatilla County District Attorney Dan Primus said the court needs to establish whether Bledsoe can participate in his defense.
Bledsoe, 76, drove his minivan on Aug. 14, 2018, through the road construction zone on Highway 11 near Athena, according to Oregon State Police, and struck and killed flagger Tyresa Monaghan of Kennewick. Bledsoe faces charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants, hit-and-run, manslaughter and more, and remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
His defense attorney, Kara Davis of Pendleton, filed a request on Dec. 12 to determine Bledoe’s psychological fitness, according to court records.
“When speaking to Mr. Bledsoe, he often appears confused, has difficulty maintaining the thread of conversation, or otherwise becomes distracted,” according to Davis’ motion to the court. He also is on multiple medications, the document continued, complains about the effects of those drugs and appears frail and suffered injuries before going to jail.
“I cannot effectively communicate with Mr. Bledsoe at this time,” Davis stated, concluding he needs the evaluation.
Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer a week later ordered Blesoe to undergo the testing at the Oregon State Hospital, Salem.
Primus said the case’s next status check is on Feb. 14.
And murder defendant Antonio Vasquez-Vargas of Walla Walla has a status check Jan. 23. Vasquez-Vargas, 52, has pleaded not guilty to the charges of felon in possession of a firearm and murder stemming from the November 2018 shooting death of Renee Luiz-Antonio, 35, in Umapine.
