PORTLAND — A Milton-Freewater man was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in federal prison for possessing with the intent to distribute nearly 4 pounds of heroin in Eastern Oregon.
Adan Torres-Nieves, 45, also received five years supervised release as part of his sentence.
According to court documents, in early 2017 investigators from the Blue Mountain Narcotics Enforcement Team (BENT) began investigating Torres-Nieves, who appeared to be supplying a low-level drug dealer named Carlos Cisneros-Razo. Investigators established probable cause to arrest Torres-Nieves and execute search warrants on both of his and Cisneros-Razo’s residences.
During the search of Torres-Nieves’s residence in Milton-Freewater, investigators found approximately 4 pounds of heroin, a pound of methamphetamine, and 5 pounds of cocaine; $21,046 in cash; digital scales; a stolen revolver; and a camouflage ballistic vest. A second revolver was found in Torres-Nieves’ bedroom.
Torres-Nieves pleaded guilty earlier this year to one count of possession with intent to distribute heroin. During sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Michael H. Simon ordered Torres-Nieves to forfeit two firearms seized from his residence and the $26,166 seized from his person and residence.
Last October, Cisneros-Razo was sentenced to 60 months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
This case was investigated by BENT and the FBI, and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Oregon.
