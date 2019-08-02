MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater youth pastor Joshua Ashley is suing Walmart for more than $2 million after he broke his neck while wearing an inflatable ball the company’s store sold.
Ashley strapped himself into the Bubble Ball while playing games at a church camp on July 20, 2017, according to the complaint Portland attorney Ron Cheng filed two weeks ago in federal court in Portland. Ashley’s wife, Katie Ashley, is the other plaintiff in the complaint.
Ashely, 32, referred questions to Cheng, who said his client bought the ball new, inflated it and followed the meager instructions in the manual for wearing the shoulder harness.
He tried to bump into someone else who donned another of the plastic bubbles. But the shoulder strap of Ashley’s ball snapped, flinging him headfirst into the ball and the other user. The impact fractured his cervical spine.
An emergency helicopter flew Ashley to a Portland hospital. He was about 30. He worked as an electrician, coached track and was the father of a young girl. Surgery was not possible because of the type of injury.
Instead, Ashley spent most of a year on his back and immobile so he could heal. The injury cost Ashley his job, which the family depended on for income, Cheng said, and took a toll on Ashley, who family and friends viewed as “pretty much invincible” until this.
“He could not even pick up his young daughter,” Cheng said. “Even helping around the house, doing laundry, would put him in excruciating pain.”
The church and Milton-Freewater community helped support the family, Cheng said, and two years later Ashley has a job, he is taking care of his family. But problems from the injury persist, particularly with memory.
“He’ll have the same conversation with people over and over again,” the lawyer said. “He kind of feels out of place in a lot of this situations.”
Joshua Ashley seeks $250,000 in economic damages and $2 million in non-economic damages for the pain and adverse affects the injury had on his daily life. Katie Ashley seeks $1 million in non-economic damages for distress and loss of care, comfort and companionship.
Cheng explained he handles product liability cases. Walmart bought this ball from a Chinese company and sold it for about $60, Cheng said, but the instructions are shoddy and lacked upper age or weight restrictions.
Higher quality inflatable balls have those restrictions, he said, but even cheaper products should be safe.
Walmart spokesman Randy Hargrove provided this statement in an email: “We expect our suppliers to provide products that meet all applicable laws. We are reviewing the complaint and will respond as appropriate with the court.”
Cheng said he awaits that response.
The Oregonian reported that similar lawsuits have been filed elsewhere resulting from injuries suffered by people wearing inflatable balls.
A Missouri man who suffered paralysis after renting Knockerball’ equipment at a mall won a nearly $45 million jury award in 2017. Knockerball, also called “bubble soccer,’’ allows players to participate in a high-contact game cushioned by the inflatable plastic bubble surrounding them.
