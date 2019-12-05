MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater man was hospitalized Wednesday evening after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a press release from the Milton-Freewater Police Department.
Johnson Le, 35, was transported by Milton-Freewater Rural EMS to St. Mary Hospital in Walla Walla with a non-life-threatening injury. Police said that Le suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his arm.
According to the press release, police received a phone call shortly after 9 p.m., from Le’s wife, Maria Morales, 50, claiming that an unidentified masked person had entered the backyard of the residence and had shot her husband.
Members of the Milton-Freewater Police Department, Oregon State Police and Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 308 Miller St., Milton-Freewater. Police said the investigation revealed that Le shot himself with a 9mm Glock pistol, and made up a false story about a robbery to attempt to hide and cover up gambling debt. There were no other individuals involved in the incident.
