A Milton-Freewater man may be charged with theft of several items, including $4,000 worth of new tools, a vehicle, and some equestrian items, after being connected to burglaries in Milton-Freewater and Pilot Rock.
Scott McIntosh, 49, had been arrested Jan. 24 after leading police on a 30-minute high-speed chase in Milton-Freewater and across the border into Washington. Officers recognized McIntosh, who had warrants for his arrest. He was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail. At that time he was arrested on two felony warrants, one from each state, as well as charges of eluding the police, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.
After McIntosh was arrested, a Milton-Freewater police detective investigating the case wrote a search warrant for the vehicle he had been driving, suspecting it might contain stolen items from a recent burglary in the Pilot Rock area.
On Friday, detectives from Milton-Freewater police, Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office and College Place Police Department searched the vehicle. They found about $4,000 worth of new tools in the trunk, which were from the Home Depot in College Place. Those items were returned to the store.
Officers also found two cavalry-style horse saddles and some other equestrian items in the trunk. Those items, among those reported stolen in the Pilot Rock burglary, were returned to their owners.
Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer said in a press release that much of the property from the Pilot Rock burglary is still missing, including a horse trailer which, after being stolen, was painted dark black. The trailer license plate is U262819, but Boedigheimer said the plate has likely been removed.
McIntosh may be assigned further charges in the pursuit case. Anyone with information about the stolen items is asked to call Milton-Freewater Police Department at 541-938-5511 or the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office at 541-966-3651.
