MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance is asking what residents want in their downtown, and the webinar "Fixing Downtown: Where the heck do we start?" could provide some answers.
The alliance is hosting the free viewing of the webinar on Wednesday at Blue Mountain Community College, 311 N. Columbia St., Milton-Freewater. Social time with wine and food available is 5:45-6:15 p.m., the webinar is 6:15-7:15 p.m. with a discussion following until 7:45 p.m.
The webinar looks at ways to create vibrant downtown with little money and focuses on three small downtowns that changed from veritable ghost town to a can't-miss destinations, according to the webinar information from the alliance.
While there is no cost to attend, the seating is limited. The alliance asked people to register online at https://bit.ly/2GC1tdI.
Bill Elfering, chair of the Umatilla County Board of Commissioners, in an email asked freshman Commissioner John Shafer to lead a delegation of county employees consisting of tourism and economic development coordinator Gail Nelson and planning director Bob Waldher, plus economic development consultant Susan Bower, depending on everyone's willingness and availability.
"I think there is recognizable help we could provide," Elfering stated in the message. "I really want to see them progress from where they were when I first worked with them 3 or 4 years ago."
Shafer said he is going and put the meeting on his public schedule.
The alliance also will discuss the results of its recent survey on Milton-Freewater's downtown.
