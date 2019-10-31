PENDLETON — Murder defendant Shayla Fawn Record Tsosie, of Milton-Freewater, is waiting to undergo a psychological evaluation.
The case had a pre-trial conference Thursday morning at the Umatilla County Courthouse, Pendleton. District Attorney Dan Primus said the defense is working to have Tsosie undergo the testing and the court set the next hearing for Nov. 25.
Tsosie, 22, pleaded not guilty in September to stabbing and killing her boyfriend, Christian Rodriguez Calvillo, 22, at their home in Milton-Freewater. She remains in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Meanwhile, the murder case against Antonio Vasquez-Vargas remains on hold.
Vasquez-Vargas, 53, faces charges of murder and felon in possession of a firearm for the November 2018 shooting death of Renee Luiz-Antonio where the two men worked at a dairy in Umapine. According to state court records, the case depends on whether Vasquez-Vargas has the mental fitness to participate in his own defense.
Circuit Judge Christopher Brauer is presiding over the case and set a hearing Nov. 13 to find out the status of Vasquez-Vargas’ evaluation report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.