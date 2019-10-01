PENDLETON — Shayla Fawn Record Tsosie of Milton-Freewater pleaded not guilty last week to murdering her boyfriend.
Walla Walla police arrested Tsosie, 22, in mid August on a Umatilla County warrant for the murder of Christian Rodriguez Calvillo. She was in jail there, waived extradition and arrived Wednesday to the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton. She pleaded not guilty Thursday in Umatilla County Circuit Court to charges of unlawful use of a weapon and murder. State court records also show Judge Christopher Brauer set Tsosie’s bail at $10 million.
The state has accused Tsosie of fatally stabbing her boyfriend, Christian Rodriguez Calvillo on June 21 at their apartment in Milton-Freewater. He also was 22.
Tsosie has a pretrial conference Wednesday morning in Pendleton for Brauer to consider setting a date for a bail hearing in which the court would evaluate the strength of the evidence in the case. Tsosie, however, can waive her right to that hearing, which would free the court to keep her in jail without bail until the conclusion of the case.
