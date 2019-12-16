MILTON-FREEWATER — The city of Milton-Freewater looked internally for its next library director.
The city announced Monday that it was promoting interim Director Lilianna Schmidt to the permanent position beginning immediately.
Schmidt was selected over three other finalists that emerged from a national recruiting effort. A press release stated she has 16 years of experience at the Milton-Freewater library, most recently as a library assistant in charge of children’s services.
“I am so excited about Lili’s promotion to library director,” Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said in a statement. “She did an amazing job serving as our interim director and I have no doubts she will continue to do great things for our library and its many patrons.”
In her own statement, Schmidt said she hoped to use the library to reach more members of the community through outreach and events.
A mother of two, Schmidt has a bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Utah and a master’s degree in elementary education from the University of Phoenix.
Schmidt replaces Erin Wells, who was named the director of the Walla Walla Public Library in Washington in July after five years in Milton-Freewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.