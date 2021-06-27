MILTON-FREEWATER — A Milton-Freewater woman has announced her candidacy for Umatilla County commissioner.
Cindy Timmons, a Milton-Freewater native and a business owner in the community for more than 30 years, announced Sunday, June 27, she plans to run for the seat on the Board of Commissioners that Chairperson George Murdock will vacate when he retires in January 2023.
Timmons graduated from McLoughlin High School, went on to earn an ag business degree from Blue Mountain Community College and then her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Eastern Oregon University.
Along with helping run a business with her husband, she is currently a professional tutor at the Blue Mountain Community College Milton-Freewater Center.
Timmons is the incoming Rotary Club president, serves on the Umatilla County Land Use Planning Commission, is a Blue Mountain Community College Foundation Board member, serves on the M-F Economic Development Committee, is the vice chairman of CAPECO, a member of Friends of Mac-Hi FFA, a Walla Walla Fair and Frontier Days superintendent, a Youth Athletics Board member, a Milton-Freewater Junior Show past president and board member and a lifetime member of First Christian Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.