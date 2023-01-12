MILTON-FREEWATER — The city of Milton-Freewater announced it has closed Marie Dorian Park until further notice.
The city closed the park at 82535 Couse Creek Road due to ongoing vandalism, littering and damage, which the city in a press release announced left "no other choice for the time being," but to close the park.
"Recently we have just been absolutely hammered with acts of vandalism in this park," Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall said. "It started out with some troubling incidences of graffiti. We've put cameras up in the park and actually made some arrests, but lately it has escalated to more acts of just sheer vandalism."
Vandals have torn out slabs of fences, people have made cooking fires in the park, she said, and there has been a "lot of littering on a really kind of gross scale, it's not just a couple of pieces of paper."
Some of the litter in the park could be considered hazardous, Hall said, but emphasized the city is taking the problem seriously and there is no public safety risk.
"In the future we're going to be doing some emphasis patrols, we'll continue to watch our security cameras in the area and might have to ask to work with the neighbors on that," Hall said. "Our police department can't be everywhere at once and the park sits down below below the road on the same level as the river, so it's it's not even something that's easily watched by driving by. The park is a challenge."
Reporter for the East Oregonian
