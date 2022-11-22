MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater police arrested a 19-year-old man for the rape and sexual assault of a girl.
Milton-Freewater police Chief Doug Boedigheimer in a press release reported police on Friday, Nov. 18, arrested Alejandro Colin-Gonzalez for one count of first-degree rape and two counts first-degree sexual abuse.
The Milton-Freewater Police Department on Sept. 6 was advised Colin-Gonzalez committed a possible sex offense against a child, according to Boedigheimer. Detectives conducted an investigation and submitted the case to the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office.
According to state court records, a Umatilla County grand jury on Nov. 15 indicted Colin-Gonzalez on the charges of first-degree rape and sexual abuse. The state accuses Colin-Gonzalez of raping and sexually assaulting a girl between April 29, 2019, and April 28, 2022, when she was 12-14 years old.
The true bill prompted a warrant for his arrest. Detectives met Colin-Gonzalez on Nov. 18 at approximately 3 p.m., arrested him on the warrant and booked him into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
Umatilla County Circuit Judge Jon Lieuallen set bail for Colin-Gonzalez at $600,000.
He remains in the county jail. His next court proceeding is a pretrial conference Dec. 19.
