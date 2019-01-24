MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater police arrested a local man after a car chase lasting more than 30 minutes.
Milton-Freewater police Chief Doug Boedigheimer reported an officer at about 6:05 a.m. Thursday spotted Scott Allen McIntosh, 49, of Milton-Freewater, driving a white 1999 Toyota Avalon with Washington plates. The officer recognized McIntosh and knew he had warrants for his arrest.
The officer tried to stop the Toyota near 146 S.E. Ninth Avenue, according to Boedigheimer, but McIntosh did not stop. Boedigheimer reported the ensuing chase reached speeds of 80-90 mph on streets and county roads into Walla Walla, where officers with Walla Walla police and the Walla Walla County Sheriff’s Office joined up.
The pursuit turned south and back into Oregon and through Milton-Freewater. McIntosh finally stopped on Highway 11 near milepost 23, where police took him into custody. Boedigheimer stated the chase lasted 33 minutes. Police arrested McIntosh on two felony warrants — one from Oregon, one from Washington state — plus charges of eluding police, reckless driving and possession of a controlled substance.
“This was a good example of multi-agency assistance and cooperation, which led to an effective and safe resolution to a very dangerous incident,” Boedigheimer stated.
McIntosh also has popped up on Walla Walla police cases and may claim an address there. Boedigheimer said “we’ve been dealing with him for years” and
Macintosh reported he lives at 122 S.E. Eighth Ave., Milton-Freewater.
