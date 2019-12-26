MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Police Department is investigating a report that a Walla Walla, Washington, woman was shot in the leg, according to an email from police chief Doug Boedigheimer.
The incident occurred in the area of Southwest Second Street and South Elizabeth Street around 12:30 a.m. on Christmas morning.
The case is "highly unusual," Boedigheimer wrote, because the police department had no contact with the victim at all and didn't know of the incident until 12 hours after it reportedly occurred.
According to the email, the Walla Walla Police Department was initially contacted by staff at St. Mary's Hospital in Walla Walla because a woman had been dropped off with a gunshot wound to her leg Wednesday morning.
Walla Walla police said the woman was uncooperative and would only say the shooting didn't occur in Washington.
It's unclear whether the victim was discharged or "simply left the hospital with a bullet still in her leg" later on Wednesday, Boedigheimer wrote.
Through its investigation and use of video cameras at the hospital, the email states, Walla Walla police tracked down the driver of the vehicle that dropped off the victim and gathered what additional "scant information" about the shooting they could.
According to the email, Milton-Freewater police were given the report from Walla Walla police at approximately 12:47 p.m. on Wednesday and went to investigate the area for shell casings and any other available evidence, though none was found. Officers spoke with neighbors, who said they didn't hear a gunshot, and the department's 911 logs showed no reports of gunshots on Tuesday or Wednesday.
The investigation remains open and no suspects have been identified at this time.
