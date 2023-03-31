MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater police used a stun gun to apprehend a wanted man as he tried to get away.

Police at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, received information that Ramon Luis Zaragosa, 43, was a passenger in a green Dodge Journey, according to a statement from the Milton-Freewater Police Department. Officers located the Dodge at the Way Side Market and identified Zaragoza as the passenger in the vehicle. Zaragoza was wanted on an Oregon Parole Board warrant and a Washington felony warrant, according to the police department.

