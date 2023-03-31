MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater police used a stun gun to apprehend a wanted man as he tried to get away.
Police at about 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, received information that Ramon Luis Zaragosa, 43, was a passenger in a green Dodge Journey, according to a statement from the Milton-Freewater Police Department. Officers located the Dodge at the Way Side Market and identified Zaragoza as the passenger in the vehicle. Zaragoza was wanted on an Oregon Parole Board warrant and a Washington felony warrant, according to the police department.
Officers contacted Zaragoza, but he attempted to get into the driver’s seat and drive off. Police entered the sports-utility vehicle to stop Zaragoza from leaving, according to Milton-Freewater police, and an officer stunned him with a Taser and arrested him.
Police also reported officers seized methamphetamine and fentanyl pills from Zaragoza, who now is in the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton, for resisting arrest, felony fleeing, possession of fentanyl, four counts of third-degree attempted assault, five counts of reckless endangering and on the two warrants.
Milton-Freewater police also reported two of its offices suffered minor injuries from broken glass in the confrontation.
