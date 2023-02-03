MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater Police Chief Doug Boedigheimer on Thursday, Feb, 2, announced police Sgt. Joe Shurtz will work as interim police chief starting March 1.
Boedigheimer plans to retire Feb. 28 after 27 years in law enforcement. He has led the city's police and dispatch department since April 2007.
City Manager Linda Hall told city staff about the move in an email the day before. Boedigheimer’s retirement after almost 16 years leaves very big shoes to fill, she said.
“Chief, I am not alone in expressing my gratitude for your dedication and service to our city and its citizens,” Hall said.
Shurtz will fill the job while the city explores its recruitment options, she said.
“He will be charged with the oversight of day-to-day operations of the police department and will answer directly to the city manager,” Hall said. “He will assume a Monday through Friday schedule and will be responsible for the same administrative tasks as the previous chief while serving in this role. Because we are not sure how long this interim period may last, we will also very likely be appointing an interim sergeant as well.”
The Milton-Freewater staffs 11 sworn officers and six dispatchers to provide 24 hour police services and support fire, ambulance and emergency response needs for the community.
The Milton-Freewater police chief's salary is more than $115,500 per year.
