MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater Police Department is cracking down on the use of illegal fireworks, according to a release from the city.
"From this point forward, if police are able to locate people using illegal fireworks, the fireworks will be seized, and their possessors cited," the release stated.
Oregon law prohibits the use or possession of fireworks that explode or travel more than 12 inches in the air or 6 feet on the ground.
A majority of recent complaints have stemmed from individuals setting off those that violate Oregon law and also are in violation of the city's burn ban, the release stated.
