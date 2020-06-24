MILTON-FREEWATER — After closing its public pool early for repairs last summer, the city of Milton-Freewater announced on Monday, June 22, its intentions to reopen the Joe Humbert Family Aquatic Center on the Fourth of July.
Pool capacity will be limited to 100 people, including lifeguards and swim instructors with residents of the 97862 ZIP code being offered priority admittance. In the event that the facility reaches capacity, patrons will be allowed in as others exit so as not to exceed the 100-person limit.
The pool will not provide tables or chairs for patrons and the concessions stand will only sell pre-packaged items. Patrons are encouraged to bring their own tables or chairs and outside food and drink are permitted with the exception of alcoholic beverages and glass containers. Sand play and volleyball areas will be closed.
The city said that all staff will be screened prior to reporting to work and asked that anyone experiencing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 stay home.
New for this summer, the Walla Walla YMCA will be contracting lifeguards and offering swimming lessons at the facility, however, class sizes will be smaller than usual and operate on a first-come, first-served basis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.