MILTON-FREEWATER — With an eye to bringing more attention to wine made in Milton-Freewater, the small Umatilla County community has hired a California firm to determine if a shared production and tasting facility would benefit the local wine industry.
City Manager Linda Hall said the city received $230,000 from Business Oregon’s Strategic Reserve Grant Fund to hire a firm to complete a market assessment and the design feasibility. She said the idea is for the facility to operate as a co-op by several of the area’s vintners.
“That is a special niche that Oregon has over Washington. We can have multiple tasting rooms in the same facility,” Hall said. “We want to help our agriculture-based economy and make it possible for those who produce wine and grapes in the Rocks District of Milton-Freewater to get the recognition they deserve.”
Hall credited the city’s partnership with Wallowa Valley Vineyards, a winery that owns 36 acres in Milton-Freewater’s Rocks District, a designated American Viticultural Area.
“We’ve had this vision for close to 10 years and have been trying to turn it into a reality for a long time,” Hall said.
Willamette Valley Vineyard’s farm in Milton-Freewater has the space to house the proposed facility and Business Oregon, and according to Christine Clair, the winery’s director, Business Oregon prefers to invest in projects that has private business involvement.
“The facility would be a huge help building a destination and cluster of wineries in Milton-Freewater, a really special wine growing area,” she said.
It’s the cobble-strewn soil that makes it such a special wine growing area, Clair said. The only area with a similar soil type, she said, is in France.
“The special cobblestones right at the soil are good for the vines and Syrah grows exceptionally well in this,” Clair said. “For the Walla Walla Valley, some of the highest-scored wine comes from this appellation.”
If the market assessment, conducted by Tincknell and Tincknell of California is favorable, Clair said the cost savings would go beyond sharing a building, but could include sharing equipment, like a wine press.
“To invest in a press that costs $150,000 is big expense for a boutique winery, but if six to 10 wine makers go in on one it makes it much more feasible,” Clair said.
The facility would do more than make getting into the wine business more affordable, but would also highlight wine made in Oregon that is often marketed and sold as Washington wine.
The partnership was a good match for the city and Willamette Valley Vineyards. The city needed private business involvement and helps the winery reach what Clair called “economy of scale” much faster with the intent to rent out part of the proposed facility.
Part of the grant funding pays for design work to be completed by Steve Martin and Associates. Clair said the company is a highly reputable architecture and engineering design firm. She said if all looks favorable when the studies are completed next September, Willamette Valley will begin a five-year timeline to raise money and complete construction. Though it is too soon to discuss capital financing, Clair said the way her winery has raised money in the past has been selling shares in the company to local community members. She said that is how Willamette Valley Vineyards raised the capital to plant two fields of vines in the Walla Walla Valley when they first got started.
“We have the ability to fundraise with people who love wine and their community,” Clair said. “When you are the owner of something, you want to support the business and help them succeed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.