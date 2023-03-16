MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater School District has announced it is the first Oregon school district to enter into a partnership with Communities In Schools, a national organization that embeds trained community service specialists in school districts to facilitate support programs.

“After the coronavirus pandemic, we became concerned about self-sufficiency when a care coordinator position hadn’t been filled for 15 months,” Milton-Freewater School District Superintendent Aaron Duff said. “We needed that resource for families to connect them to community resources, help support attendance and make connections.”

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Reporter

Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.