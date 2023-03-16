MILTON-FREEWATER — The Milton-Freewater School District has announced it is the first Oregon school district to enter into a partnership with Communities In Schools, a national organization that embeds trained community service specialists in school districts to facilitate support programs.
“After the coronavirus pandemic, we became concerned about self-sufficiency when a care coordinator position hadn’t been filled for 15 months,” Milton-Freewater School District Superintendent Aaron Duff said. “We needed that resource for families to connect them to community resources, help support attendance and make connections.”
Duff learned of Communities In Schools, a support organization that had a heavy presence and operated in the nearby Pasco School District.
“I made a cold call to Pasco School District and was able to pick their brain on how they felt that Communities In Schools supported the Pasco School District,” Duff said. “They just went on and on and completely convinced me that this was something that we really needed to pursue.”
The partnership between the Milton-Freewater School District and Communities In Schools will complement the district's already strong relationship with the InterMountain Education Service District, Duff said, providing an even greater array of services for collaboration.
As part of the program, Schools In Communities will embed a trained community service specialist into the Milton-Freewater School District who will act as a facilitator for the community to reach as many services as they might need.
“IMESD helped up with the funding for Communities In School, and both organizations will now work in partnership with the Milton-Freewater School District at the center,” Duff said. “IMESD has been an amazing partner in this area, and we have unique challenges. We are a border community.”
Many families that have students enrolled in the Milton-Freewater work in either Oregon or Washington and live in the other, with different resources depending on which side of the state line one falls.
“Most of our families don’t go to Pendleton on a regular basis, but they go to Walla Walla every day,” Duff said. “The IMESD has been really good in the past about identifying services we can access in Washington, but isn’t in Washington itself.”
Where Communities In Schools is different is its many years of experience in Walla Walla, Pasco, and other neighboring Washington school districts. Their institutional knowledge of student and family services on the Washington side of the border will further simplify the process of getting those services to those in need, Duff said.
“I tell my kids that my only goal is to see them walk across the stage,” Duff said. “Those kids need help, their parents need help, and our staff needs help to help us get there. That’s what we try to do every day. Support services are crucial, and bringing in Communities In Schools will further increase our student's opportunities for success.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian, originally from Miami, Florida, spent the last several years in Tokyo, Japan. Speaks English, French, and a bit of Japanese. Focused on local news, profiles, and food reporting. Passionate about aviation.
