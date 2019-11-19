MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater officials are looking to fill 13 positions on the city’s various committees and boards.
The list of vacancies include volunteer seats on the library board, the budget committee and recreation committee.
These committees serve in an advisory capacity and make recommendations to the city council.
All volunteers must be residents residing within the boundaries of Milton-Freewater city limits.
Applications must be mailed or hand-delivered to the city recorder’s office or emailed to leanne.steadman@milton-freewater-or.gov by noon Monday, Dec. 30.
For more information, call City Recorder Leanne Steadman 541-938-8233.
