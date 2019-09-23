MILTON-FREEWATER — A new partnership between the Umatilla County Sheriff's Office and Milton-Freewater School District will bring a school resource officer to the schools.
The school board approved a contract Sept. 9 that will share the cost of the deputy between the district and the sheriff's office.
In addition to more traditional law enforcement duties, Superintendent Aaron Duff envisions that the deputy might eat breakfast with kindergarteners, stop by a middle school classroom to visit with students and attend a high school football game. He said those types of connections can have a "preventative" effect on children and teens getting themselves into trouble with the law.
"It should be a good partnership," he said. "We want somebody building a good relationship with kids, not someone just there to arrest kids."
Duff said the sheriff's office should have someone in place sometime this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.