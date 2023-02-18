MILTON-FREEWATER — Umatilla County is reopening its Veterans Services office in Milton-Freewater starting March 1.
Freshman county Commissioner Cindy Timmons said personnel are scheduled to help veterans navigate available resources every Wednesday from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-4 p.m. in the county building at 418 N. Main St., Milton-Freewater. The office had been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"Small steps equate to big results as Umatilla County watches pandemic guidelines disappear in the rearview mirror," Timmons wrote in her weekly update on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
The office isn't specific to Milton-Freewater, Timmons said, but also serves Athena, Weston and the rest of the area.
"It will be a one stop shop for veterans' services," she said. "I campaigned on improving services, especially for veterans."
Approximately 5,500 veterans reside in Umatilla County, she said.
"Our oldest World War II servicemen and women total 220," Timmons said. "Only a third access available health care services. The county helps them navigate through (Veterans Affairs) programs."
Umatilla County Veterans Services officers Sunshine Mason and Lola Lopez work in the Developmental Disabilities Program, under the supervision of Kim Beck. She said the county's Veterans Service department's primary responsibility is to connect veterans, family members and dependents in Oregon to benefits they earned and are available through state and federal veterans departments and do outreach.
"The benefits include but are not limited to service-connected compensation, non-service-related pension (income-based), and help for surviving spouses," she said.
Mason and Lopez assist veterans and eligible dependents in filing claims to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for benefits and can help with non-service-connected pension, vocational rehabilitation and employment, burial and memorial benefits for which veterans might be eligible. Lopez will work in the Milton-Freewater office on Wednesdays.
Umatilla County's veterans services often are confused with the federal VA medical program or VA hospital services, Beck said, or it is assumed they are an affiliate of those programs.
"We are entirely separate," she said. "Our responsibility is to the veterans and their families, which sometimes puts us at odds with the VA, depending on their final decision about the claim submitted and eligibility status."
During the pandemic, Veterans Services offices were closed to the public for face-to-face meetings.
"However, we always continued doing business," Beck said. "We were allowed to get verbal approval on the one document needed to initiate the process for veterans or their surviving spouses. As with many other things during that time, there was a lot of misunderstanding and miscommunication, unfortunately. The great news is we are 100% open for business now. One face-to-face meeting is all it takes to get started. The remainder of the process can be done over the phone or through email, saving them time and expense. It also allows claims to be submitted in a fraction of the time it has taken in the past."
