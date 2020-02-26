MILTON-FREEWATER — Beads, fringe and glad rags were seen at the Community Building on Friday night as Milton-Freewater celebrated its 72nd annual Chamber of Commerce Citizens Awards by “Rockin’ in the ’20s.”
Man of the Year honors went to Jim Goodenough, who started the Danner Farms Mentoring Project in 2011 with his wife, Barb.
Goodenough is a retired school counselor, teacher, and principal. His dream was to run a mentoring program for boys with absent fathers. He coordinated with the P.A.W.S. to have the boys take care of shelter dogs.
Goodenough serves with the Gideons and has distributed Testaments in the Bible and Prison Outreach program. He is a Special Olympics volunteer, helped organize the local “National Day of Prayer” breakfast, and serves with the Milton-Freewater Downtown Alliance (MFDA) for Make a Difference Day.
Susie Ellis was introduced as Woman of the Year by last year’s recipient, Julie Culjak. Ellis is a paraprofessional at McLaughlin High School and a supporter of the youth in the community. Her involvement includes cheerleading coach, director of the Varsity Club, and assistant athletic director.
Her service has extended to multiple boards, such as Little League and the Milton-Freewater Junior Show. Ellis is a member of the Kiwanis and other service organizations. A close family member said the honoree has served on so many boards and committees that they couldn’t remember all of them.
Junior Citizen of the Year went to Amber Clark, who is always busy with multiple overlapping projects and meetings every week. She serves as secretary/treasurer for both the cemetery board and water control district board, is on the chamber of commerce board where she served as president, serves with the MFDA, is a member of the Kiwanis, and is involved with numerous community events.
Joyce Plyter was recognized as Educator of the Year. The Central Middle School science teacher has dedicated 54 years to education, with 51 years coming in the Milton-Freewater School District.
The Golden Pioneer honors went to Dean Beamer, 80, Wanda Dombrosky, 96, and Virginia Pease, 90. All three still volunteer at the Breadbasket Emergency Food Center and all have approximately 20 years of service there.
Beamer started serving on the board of directors in 2004 and files the monthly reports. Dombrosky has served on the board since 2008 and keeps the yearly records of food and people served. Pease joined the board in 2004 and helps count the number of bags of groceries given to people in need.
Tom and Ray Williams, owners of Williams Dairy Heifer Raising and Williams Hudson Bay Farm, were selected for the Agriculturalist of the Year award. At its peak, the farm was raising 7,000 dairy replacement heifers. They have converted their entire acreage to organic production, introducing soil enhancement and farming methods no longer using chemical fertilizers, herbicides and pesticides. The two have served on various commissions and boards, and have hosted many classes from Whitman College along with several farm tours.
As a positive role model and leader, Marcellus Brinkley of Mac-Hi earned Youth of the Year honors. While holding down a 4.0 GPA, Brinkley serves in the Associated Student Body, holds multiple officer positions in school clubs, plays sports, and “always volunteers for anything.” The award recognizes a high school student involved in the Milton-Freewater community.
Business of the Year was given to Super Milton Market, owned by Juan and Imelda Figueroa. From the start of their business in 2015, the Figueroas have sponsored school, athletic and community events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.