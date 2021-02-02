MILTON-FREEWATER — A woman faces a number of charges after police say she attempted to stop a repossession on Friday, Jan. 29, in Milton-Freewater, according to a press release.
Andrea Dawn Quinlan, 41, of Milton-Freewater, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon, recklessly endangering another person, reckless driving and harassment after she tried to stop her Jeep Wrangler from being repossessed, police said.
The incident started shortly after 2 p.m. when a repossession team from the Blue Ribbon Repossession Company, which is based out of Pasco, Washington, tried to take possession of Quinlan’s vehicle.
During the repossession effort, Quinlan grabbed and pushed one member of the repossession team out of the way, entered the vehicle and drove it forward to flee and prevent the repossession. While attempting to drive away, Quinlan hit another member of the repossession team with the vehicle. Quinlan then fled the area in the Jeep. No one was injured in the incident.
Quinlan was later transported to the police department without incident, then transported to Umatilla County Jail.
