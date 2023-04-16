MILTON-FREEWATER — Milton-Freewater residents gave Marie Dorion Park a cleaning and makeover Saturday, April 15, to again remove graffiti and as part of a wider community beautification effort for National Make a Difference Day.
Milton-Freewater City Manager Linda Hall described the ongoing graffiti and damages at the park as “acts of vandalism.” The city even recently closed the park because of the problems.
Marie Dorion Park is lower than the adjacent road and has a overhanging steep hillside on its west border and the Walla Walla River on its east. Hall said the geography and the park's location make it vulnerable.
"It's not just a little outside the city, it's a ways outside the city," she said.
Graffiti marred several surfaces of the old Milton Power Plant building, the central structure at the park. Hall said the exterior has a coating of paint that allows for chalk. The idea was the surface would encourage people to write on that surface and not graffiti the rest.
But that has been the case.
Still some of the graffiti was just chalk, she said, and would take washing off rather than painting over.
Members of the Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club as well as local residents from around Marie Dorion Park pitched into take remove and paint over graffiti and clean up debris at the park. Maryelizabeth Garcia, executive director Milton-Freewater Chamber Downtown Alliance, said the alliance, the Community Development Partnership and the the city of Milton-Freewater work together every spring to come up with a few locations to clean up for National Make a Difference Day.
"We already had the plan to refresh the paint on some of the buildings in the park, but in lieu of the recent graffiti, we obtained a grant to get extra money to paint the entire park," she said.
The timing was serendipitous, Garcia said, and coincided with the Kiwanis Club’s recent project of developing a disc golf course in the park. Altogether, Garcia said, residents and members of volunteer organizations were working throughout the city to freshen it up for spring.
Milton-Freewater Kiwanis Club member Heather Nygaard said the community service organization picks a project every year to help clean up, and this year one of the club's projects is building a disc golf course in this park. The club's newest member, Ryan Westman, worked hard to get a grant for that.
"We wanted to clean the park in preparation for that," she said.
The new disc golf course will be available for public use in a few weeks, Westman said. It’s all a part of his effort to try to take a more active role in his community.
“I picked Kiwanis because of their mission statement, to make the world a better place, one community, one child at a time,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that this happens quite a bit here, the park has even had to deal with closures because of the trash and problems. The city did a lot of cleanups work the last time this happened, but they just put more graffiti back up. We just want to help out the city.”
Other members of the community, such as Tammy Seaquist, participated in the clean-up for their love of the community and the park they grew up playing in.
“I have so many endlessly wonderful memories about this place, that’s why I’m here,” Seaquist said. “I love this park, I used to tube down the river with my brother, I climbed these hills time and time again getting butter cups and bird bills. This park has meant a lot to me throughout my life and I just wanted to contribute to keeping it clean for the next generation.”
The next generation
Near Milton-Freewater's south entrance off Highway 11, Adelyn Lewis, 14, and Jay Sengsavang, 15, students in Milton-Freewater, were helping to refurbish the gazebo in Orchard Park, citing a desire to contribute to having “beautiful spaces in the city.”
“We also just wanted to contribute to our community in general,” Sengsavang said. “I just feel like Milton-Freewater needs some refurbishing and some love overall.”
Lewis said that after refurbishing the gazebo, she planned to look to find another project in Milton-Freewater to contribute to what she describes as the city's natural beauty.
“There are definitely more projects to come," she said. "Things like this help us feel united, and it’s something we can all agree on and collaborate together."
