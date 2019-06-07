ELGIN — The campground at Minam State Recreation Area, near Elgin, will be closed June 14-15 while contractors perform construction work on the park’s campground road. The 22-site campground is expected to reopen by 6 p.m. June 15.
Park rangers are asking campers to vacate the campground by 4 p.m. on June 13 to accommodate the construction work. Campers can move back into the campground any time after 6 p.m. June 15.
Mac Freeborn, park manager, says the road construction will repair the effects of weather and heavy visitor use.
“Minam is a popular local campground and the campground road has some wear and tear issues,” he said. “These repairs should improve the road conditions and help prevent future degradation.”
Minam State Recreation Area is a first-come, first-served primitive campground located two miles north of Highway 82, near the confluence of the Minam and Wallowa Rivers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.