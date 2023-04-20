ODOT crash.jpg

This minivan crashed into an excavator Tuesday afternoon, April 18, near Stanfield in a road work zone, causing minor injuries to an Oregon Department of Transportation employee.

 Oregon Department of Transportation/Contributed Photo

STANFIELD — A minivan crashed into the excavator Tuesday afternoon, April 18, near Stanfield in a road work zone, injuring an Oregon Department of Transportation employee.

The worker was unloading the excavator when the minivan hit, according to a press release from ODOT. The ODOT worker was transported to Good Shepherd Medical Center where he was treated for minor cuts and scrapes and released a short time later. The minivan was towed from the scene.

