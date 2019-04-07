The National Weather Service and Umatilla National Forest are warning of potential flooding Sunday evening through Tuesday morning.
According to a release from the National Weather Service office in Pendleton, a flood warning is in effect for the Umatilla River near Gibbon on the Umatilla Indian Reservation. High water is also expected in the Grande Ronde River near Perry and Troy, the North Fork John Day River near Monument and the John Day River near Service Creek.
The Umatilla River at Gibbon was at 5.4 feet on Sunday at 11:15 a.m., with the water expected to rise to 7.3 feet by mid-day Monday. Flood stage is 7 feet.
The minor flooding is due to late snowfall and significant rainfall this week, according to a release from the Umatillla National Forest. Forest officials are warning people to use caution when in the forest because roads and trails may be washed out.
The areas of greatest concern, according to the release, are the Grande Ronde, Umatilla and Walla Walla rivers in the Walla Walla Ranger District and the North Fork John Day River in the North Fork John Day Ranger District.
Even without the rainfall, most forest roads are still not accessible due to mud, snow or snow drifts, the release states, and traveling on thawing, saturated, and muddy roads can result in resource damage and serious safety concerns. The public can watch the Umatilla National Forest Facebook page and website for updates, which will be added by forest service personnel as conditions change.
