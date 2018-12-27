Four people were involved in a wreck at the intersection of East Highland and Southeast Fourth Street around 5:20 p.m. Thursday.
One vehicle ran a stop sign and hit another, and police closed off the intersection for about half an hour. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and others declined medical attention. One child was in the car and was not badly injured.
The fire department also responded to a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening, at the corner of East Elm Avenue and Fourth Street. One person sustained minor injuries in that crash as well.
