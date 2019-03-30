The grand marshal for this year's Westward Ho! Parade has been involved with the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon since she was a baby.
Toni Minthorn was announced as parade marshal Saturday.
Minthorn, who was born and raised in Pendleton, is a member of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and works for the CTUIR as director of the enrollment department. She was the first person to ever serve on both the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon courts.
When she was just nine months old she camped at the village during the Pendleton Round-Up and participated in the Westward Ho! Parade for the first time, according to a news release. At age seven, she and her sister pulled a travois through Happy Canyon.
In 1978 she was chosen as the only Happy Canyon princess, and became the first to ride a horse through the Portland Rose parade. In 1982 she again became royalty, this time as a Pendleton Round-Up princess.
Minthorn has continued to volunteer for the Pendleton Round-Up and Happy Canyon throughout her life, with a particular focus in working with young women participating in the event. She has served the Happy Canyon court as their chaperone since 2004 and coached the Pendleton Round-Up court officially since 2006 and unofficially for 30 years.
She has acted as an outrider for the Round-Up's American Indian Beauty Contest participants, pulled a travois in the arena parade and Westward Ho! Parade, carried a flag in front of the Happy Canyon princesses in the Rose Parade, provided horses for the princesses and actively recruited young women for various activities.
According to the news release, Minthorn "continues to be a valuable volunteer supporting and serving with the Round-Up Parade, Indian, Security, and Arena, Grounds and Hay & Barns Directors," including assigning stalls for the Native American horses.
She will serve as grand marshal for the Westward Ho! Parade on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m. through the streets of Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.