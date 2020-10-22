SALEM — A teenager who went missing on Saturday, Oct. 17, was located, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Human Services.
Mya Miranda, 16, a foster child, went missing from the Boardman area. Miranda was located on Oct. 22, the release said. No other details were available.
