UMATILLA COUNTY — A man who was reported missing in July by the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office was transferred to the Umatilla County Jail on Wednesday.
Jason Edward Moore, 45, of Hermiston, was located and lodged in the Marion County Jail on Sept. 28 after local law enforcement discovered he had outstanding warrants in Umatilla County.
He’s now facing a charge for failing to appear at an August trial on a first-degree criminal mischief charge, and another for disseminating intimate images of the victim from that case.
He was also charged with contempt of court, and first-degree invasion of personal privacy.
Moore was originally indicted for first-degree criminal mischief in January, and was released from jail in February with the expectation he would not contact the victim of his crime or leave the state. When he failed to appear at a pre-trial conference in March, a warrant was issued for his arrest.
According to court documents, Moore was issued an emergency release from the jail in April due to overcrowding.
On two separate occasions in June and July, before Moore was reported missing, he allegedly distributed intimate images of his victim on the internet, according to court documents released Thursday.
On July 17, Moore’s attorney requested a rescheduling of the trial because he couldn’t locate the defense witness.
On July 28, Moore’s wallet, along with some clothing, a cellphone and a suicide note, was found along the Columbia River in Umatilla by a passerby picking blackberries. But associates of Moore said they hadn’t seen him since July 9.
Deputies from the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office searched the water, as well as his last listed Hermiston address, 559 East Autumn Ave., but found nothing. The sheriff’s office reported that Moore was missing and possibly in danger.
Moore is still lodged at the Umatilla County Jail, and his bail is set at $45,000.
