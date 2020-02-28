HERMISTON — It has been almost four months since Graciela Garcia went missing, but her children haven’t given up sharing her picture far and wide, and they hope others in the community won’t give up either.
The Hermiston hairstylist, age 49, was last seen on Nov. 8, 2019.
Her daughter, Gabby Bautista, said not knowing what happened has been extremely difficult.
“Her family is devastated through all of this,” she said. “Her grandkids cry for her.”
Bautista said they are grateful for people who have continued to share Garcia’s photo and description on social media, and those who have offered support and prayers. However, it can also be frustrating when strangers commenting on posts demand answers her children simply don’t have.
“We didn’t see her that night,” she said. “We don’t know what she was wearing.”
She said when people ask what they can do to help, often there are no answers there, either, which can feel “overwhelming.”
“People have wanted to do a search, but we don’t think that would work, because we don’t know where to search,” she said. “She could be in another state.”
Others have suggested holding a candlelight vigil, and Bautista said the family may do that sometime in the future.
Garcia’s daughter, Anabel Coria, said they still have faith that Garcia is out there somewhere, and begged anyone with information that could help locate her to come forward.
“We’re still keeping up our hopes that we will hear something soon about her, or the cops will have new leads, or someone will have seen something,” she said. “If anyone knows anything, please share it, even if it’s anonymously. We just want information.”
Police continue to investigate the case. Hermiston Police Chief Jason Edmiston told reporters that Garcia’s husband reported she had been seen at home on Nov. 8, and another person also corroborated that she was in Hermiston that day. Since then, no one has reported hearing from her, and her vehicle and possessions were left behind.
Edmiston said that while her disappearance was “incredibly suspicious,” the investigation is ongoing and police are still following the evidence to determine whether foul play was involved.
Coria said she hoped detectives were doing everything they could to solve the case.
“This is someone’s daughter, someone’s mother, someone’s sister,” she said. “She’s a grandmother. She’s important to people, and it’s so hard she’s missing without a clue.”
