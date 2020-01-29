PENDLETON — The psychiatric patient who fled a Pendleton facility was arrested in Pasadena, California, on Tuesday night, Pendleton Police Chief Stuart Roberts confirmed Wednesday.
The Pasadena Police Department arrested Thaddeus Ziemlak, 36, in a motel room shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday night, according to Roberts. Ziemlak was arrested without incident, Roberts said, and is currently being held in California on a temporary 48-hour warrant.
Roberts said the Umatilla County District Attorney’s Office is working on issuing a permanent warrant and beginning the extradition process back to Oregon as soon as possible.
“Obviously, the No. 1 priority is taken care of in that he’s in custody and no longer a threat to any communities,” Roberts said. “But there’s a lot of moving parts to get him back here, and still even more work to be done when he’s back in Oregon.”
In 2004, Ziemlak was found guilty except for insanity for shooting and murdering his mother at their home in Eugene. Tuesday’s arrest concludes over three weeks of searching for Ziemlak, who was previously convicted twice for escaping from psychiatric facilities.
After leaving the morning of Jan. 5 on an unsupervised trip into the community, Ziemlak never returned to Salmon Run, a residential treatment facility in Pendleton.
While initially unknown if his escape was premeditated, Roberts said he now believes it was planned because Ziemlak left the facility without his phone, medications and other personal items “that would have made it easier to track him.”
Ziemlak’s trip on Jan. 5 took him to the area of Walmart and Safeway on Southwest Court Avenue. Roberts said they learned Ziemlak went to Walmart, purchased camping items, and then headed to the interstate to make his way south.
Roberts said he eventually crossed state lines into California and later purchased a bus pass that took him further south into the state.
Roberts praised the efforts of Community Service Officer Shelly Studebaker, who he said worked tenaciously despite minimal leads to develop a strategy that leaned on the assistance of Zimelak’s family members, local mental health service providers, the district attorney’s office, other law enforcement agencies around the western United States and businesses.
The strategy allowed Pendleton police to begin tracking Ziemlak’s movements, continually shrink the focus area of their search and, after securing video images, confirm his location in Pasadena.
Roberts was also complimentary of the Pasadena Police Department, which he said was unlike many larger municipal agencies can be and instead offered complete and immediate support as soon as they were notified about Ziemlak.
“That just doesn’t happen a lot in law enforcement, unfortunately,” he said.
