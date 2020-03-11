UMATILLA — A missing Umatilla High School math teacher was found safe on Wednesday.
Lorenzo Sanchez, 29, had been missing since Feb. 27. Deputy Calvin Meade reported he was found safe in Denver and is with family. He said he had not had a chance to speak with Sanchez yet, and the reasons for Sanchez's disappearance were still unknown.
"Obviously students and staff have all been concerned about his welfare," he said. "... The good thing is he has been found, he is safe and he is with family."
Sanchez's roommates had reported on Feb. 27 he did not return home the night before, and he was not heard from again until a relative reported he had sent them a Facebook message on March 7 but had not replied to their response. His car was located in Providence, Utah on Monday.
Superintendent Heidi Sipe said she was happy to know that Sanchez is safe, even if she didn't have details yet about what had happened.
Sanchez has been with the school district since 2017, first as an educational assistant and then as a math teacher.
