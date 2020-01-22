SALEM — Some mobile home owners are a step closer to gaining financial aid for their housing since Gov. Kate Brown signed House Bill 2896 into law last week.
The bill, chiefly sponsored in part by Rep. Greg Smith, R-Heppner, and Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, last year funnels $9.5 million to nonprofit corporations to create manufactured dwelling preservation and replacement programs for older, less insulated homes.
Umatilla Electric Cooperative supported the bill during the last legislative session, and is taking steps to create a program in its service area.
“We’d like to help our customers by identifying older mobile homes,” UEC Member Services Administrator Steve Meyers said. “If we can help replace those with (new) mobile homes, it’s not just going to help customers potentially save hundreds of dollars a month, it will help sustain our communities.”
Meyers added that the process of establishing a program could take months. The cooperative is seeking community partners and federal backing. He said individuals interested in receiving an update on progress can call Umatilla Electric at 541-567-6414.
The bill also stipulates that Oregon’s Housing and Community Services Department establishes an advisory board. Public affairs director for the department, Kenny LaPoint, told the East Oregonian that committee members were recently appointed and includes a representative from Ontario.
The committee will provide oversight and eventually aid individual manufactured homeowners in applying for loans totaling up to $35,000 per person.
LaPoint said more information will be available when the department adds a mobile homes policy analyst in coming weeks.
