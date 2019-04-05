The Hermiston City Council will hold their next council meeting at the Hermiston Municipal Airport.
The meeting will begin with a 6 p.m. work session for the council to tour the airport, followed by a 7 p.m. business meeting in the airport’s terminal at 1600 E. Airport Way.
During the 7 p.m. meeting the council will discuss a resolution that would set policy for adjusting water and sewer bills for customers with a leak in their lines. Currently the city does not have a clear policy, according to a memo by assistant city manager Mark Morgan, and the resolution “formalizes many practices which have taken place.”
The policy being considered by the council would allow a customer who had a verifiable leak and can show the leak has been fixed to receive a credit for 50 percent of the wasted water. For example, if a customer usually uses 5,000 gallons of water and a leak causes them to use 15,000 instead, they could receive a credit for half of the excess 10,000 used.
The city’s new “smart meters” can detect leaks, and if a customer is notified of a leak by the city’s billing department they will have 30 days to repair the leak or have a plan in place to repair the leak in order to receive the credit.
Monday’s council meeting will also include updates from city committees, an update from the Hermiston School District and an update on progress at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center. The mayor will also read a proclamation in support of participation in the 2020 U.S. Census.
For a full agenda packet, visit hermiston.or.us/meetings.
