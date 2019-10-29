HERMISTON — Hermiston School District Superintendent Tricia Mooney was nominated for appointment to the statewide Quality Education Commission by Gov. Kate Brown.
If Mooney is confirmed by the Oregon Senate next month, her four-year term will start on Nov. 25. She would replace McMinnville School District Superintendent Maryalice Russell.
“I am humbled to be nominated. I think Maryalice Russell has been an amazing leader,” Mooney said. “I’m excited to play a part and represent Eastern Oregon at a state level.”
Mooney would work alongside John Larson, former Hermiston High School English teacher and president of the Oregon Education Association. Larson was appointed to the commission last year.
Each biennium, the Quality Education Commission establishes the state’s Quality Education Model, which lists K-12 education goals and expectations for Oregon K-12 public schools.
The commission then recommends how much state funding would be required to meet those goals. Oregon legislature has never met the funding suggestions, and during the 2017-2019 biennium, the actual amount of funding was $1.8 billion short of the $10 billion requirement.
The Oregon Education Association stated that the passage of the Student Success Act in May helped bring state funding for the 2019-2021 biennium "within reach" of the goal for the first time.
